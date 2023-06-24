Maharashtra: Scuffle breaks out between customers at Mumbai club, 7 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : A scuffle broke out between customers at the ESCO club in the Bandra police station area of Mumbai on Friday night.

According to the police, two groups of customers fell into a dispute over some issues and matters soon escalated into a full-blown scuffle.

The bouncers soon intervened but the feuding customers scuffled with them as well, the police added.

On receiving word of the scuffle, a team from the Bandra police station arrived at the spot and rounded up seven people in connection with the affray.

"On Friday late night, Bandra police was informed about the incident. A team reached the spot around 1 pm. Some boys got embroiled in a dispute and matters soon went out of hand. Later, they even got involved in a scuffle with bouncers. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway," Krishnakant Upadhyay, deputy commissioner of police, Bandra, said.

Further details are awaited.

