Thane Accident: One Dead, Two Injured After Speeding Truck Falls Off Mumbra Bypass Near Rashid Compound (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2024 03:01 PM2024-05-25T15:01:38+5:302024-05-25T15:20:34+5:30
At least one died, and two others were injured after a speeding truck fell off the Mumbra bypass road near Rashid Compound in Thane's Mumbra on Saturday, May 25. Driver and critically some passersby were also injured. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals by locals in the area. More details are awaited.
Visuals From the Accident Site
A speeding truck fell off the Mumbra bypass road near Rashid Compound in Mumbra, injuring the driver and critically injuring some passersby.— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 25, 2024
More details are awaited#Mumbai#Accident#Mumbrapic.twitter.com/qGfyra8JkW
