Thane TMT Strike Update: Contractual Bus Drivers Call Off Strike After Assurance of Salary Hike

Thane, Maharashtra (December 17, 2024): Contractual drivers of the Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) ended their indefinite strike late on Tuesday night. The employees called off the strike after securing an assurance of a Rs 4,500 increase in their base salary from the administration.

The strike caused disruptions across Thane. The strike began early Tuesday morning when drivers of the contractual buses demanded higher wages. The strike prevented buses from leaving the Ghodbunder Anand Nagar depot and led to overcrowding of passengers at various TMT stops.

During the strike, only 170 buses were operational. TMT officials requested the employees to end the strike but the employees insisted on a written agreement to meet their demands. After discussions between TMT officials and an employee delegation, the strike was called off around 8:30 pm. The contractor also promised to resolve any pending fine amounts. In addition, a committee has been formed to address the employees' demands. This committee will hold monthly meetings and prioritise resolving the issues faced by the employees.