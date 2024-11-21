Thane Traffic Advisory Issued for Vote Counting Day on November 23 in Wagle Estate

Assembly election in Maharashtra took place on 20th November 2024 (Wednesday) result of which will be declared on November 23, vote counting for the Kopari-Panchpakhadi Assembly constituency will take place near the Wagle Estate ITI College. With the expected gathering of political workers and citizens in the area, there will be traffic diversions and route changes around Wagle Estate and Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pankaj Shirshath, has urged citizens to use alternative routes.

According to the traffic notification, from 5 AM on November 23 until the completion of the vote counting, all vehicles heading towards Junagav and Kailasnagar will be diverted at Dharmveer Chowk. These vehicles will be directed towards the ITI College road and then to Circle No. 22. Access to Dharmveer Chowk will be restricted for vehicles from these directions, and they will instead be rerouted via the Wagle Estate Depot.

Additionally, vehicles coming from the Hanuman Nagar area will pass through Wagle Estate and proceed via Sate Nagar Chowk to Road No. 22. Vehicles from Road No. 16 heading towards Circle No. 22, Tata Fijon Cut, ITI College, and Ramnagar will face access restrictions at Circle No. 22. These vehicles will be diverted to the left and right turns at Circle No. 22 and proceed accordingly.

Motorists are advised to follow these alternative routes to avoid inconvenience on counting day.