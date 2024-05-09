Thane: Traffic Diversion Implemented in Wagle Estate Area for Pipeline Maintenance Work

The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued a traffic diversion notice for the Wagle Estate area due to pipeline laying work. As per the notification issued by Dr. Vinayakumar M. Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, a 600mm diameter iron pipeline is being laid by excavating a 400-meter long, 5.5 feet wide and 5.5 feet deep trench on one side of the road. This is for laying inlet and outlet iron pipelines for a pump being installed between Maharashtra Watch Company Corner and Rupadevi Maidan for water supply purposes.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area and prevent congestion for the convenience of the general public, the following traffic diversion has been made effective from 8th May 2024 to 31st May 2024.

Entry Closed 1) All types of vehicles coming from Rupadevi Maidan towards Jost Building will not be allowed entry from in front of Ssatish General Stores.

Alternative Route - These vehicles should take a right turn from Satish General Stores, then left from Corporator Vilas Kale's office, left again from Shreemaal Medical and go straight. From Ghadhavgalli, take a left and go straight down towards Navy Jewellers and proceed to the desired destination.

Entry Closed 2) All types of vehicles coming from Jost Building/Navy Jewellers towards Rupadevi Maidan will not be allowed entry at Jost Building.

Alternative Route - These vehicles should take a left from Navy Jewellers, go straight at Ghadhavgalli, take a right and go around Shreemaal Medical, then right again from Corporator Vilas Kale's office, go straight down, take a left from Satish General Stores and proceed to the desired destination. This traffic diversion notification will remain in force 24 hours a day from 8th May 2024 to 31st May 2024.