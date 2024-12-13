Thane Traffic Plan to Be Redesigned by IIT-Bombay for Improved Urban Mobility

The Thane Municipal Corporation will be revising its comprehensive traffic plan, originally created in 2018, to address current urban challenges. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced that the redesign will be conducted with assistance from the 'GISE Hub' at IIT-Bombay.

The original traffic plan was developed in 2018 as part of metro rail planning, covering the entire municipal area. Work on the plan began in 2010 and was finalized in 2018. It initially included provisions for metro route mapping, the Satis project in Thane East, new suburban railway stations between Thane and Mulund, a coastal road from Anand Nagar to Saket, and underground passages.

The redesign aims to analyze the existing traffic management strategy, review implementation of previously suggested measures, and develop solutions aligned with changing urban dynamics. Prof. Sumit Sen from IIT-Mumbai's GISE Hub will lead the redesign process.

The project will comprehensively examine changing traffic patterns, increased school bus and vehicle traffic, waste transportation, construction debris movement, potential for bicycle tracks and pedestrian-only zones, utilization of nearby coastal waters for transportation, metro and railway connectivity, parking infrastructure, and traffic congestion at key intersections.

The study will involve a multidisciplinary team including traffic police, metro authorities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), railway experts, and environmental specialists. Before finalizing the draft, the municipal corporation will seek citizen feedback, ensuring the new traffic plan reflects community needs and perspectives.

The redesigned plan is expected to address urban transportation challenges up to 2030, utilizing advanced modeling techniques and current data. This comprehensive approach demonstrates the municipal corporation's commitment to creating a more efficient and responsive transportation system for Thane's growing urban landscape.



The redesign aims to analyze the existing traffic management strategy, review implementation of previously suggested measures, and develop solutions aligned with changing urban dynamics. Prof. Sumit Sen from IIT-Mumbai's GISE Hub will lead the redesign process.

The project will comprehensively examine changing traffic patterns, increased school bus and vehicle traffic, waste transportation, construction debris movement, potential for bicycle tracks and pedestrian-only zones, utilization of nearby coastal waters for transportation, metro and railway connectivity, parking infrastructure, and traffic congestion at key intersections.



The study will involve a multidisciplinary team including traffic police, metro authorities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), railway experts, and environmental specialists. Before finalizing the draft, the municipal corporation will seek citizen feedback, ensuring the new traffic plan reflects community needs and perspectives.

The redesigned plan is expected to address urban transportation challenges up to 2030, utilizing advanced modeling techniques and current data.