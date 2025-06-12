Thane Traffic Police Urges Schools to Form RSP Units, Calls for More Practical Road Safety Training

In a decisive move to strengthen road safety awareness among school students, Thane Traffic Police held a joint consultation meeting with Road Safety Patrol (RSP) officer-teachers for the academic year 2025–26. Chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the session emphasized that every school must form at least two active RSP squads and conduct hands-on traffic awareness sessions twice a month. The traffic department assured full cooperation to support this initiative.

The meeting, hosted at the Thane Traffic Police Commissionerate, was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mr. Bhosale, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Shirsat, divisional commanders Dilip Swami and Dr. Manilal Shimpi, as well as Manik Patil from the RSP and Kalyan-Dombivli district commander Anant Kinge.

DCP Shirsat urged RSP officer-teachers to focus on practical demonstrations of traffic rules, signs, and drills with students, rather than limiting activities to symbolic programs. He stressed that grassroots engagement can significantly reduce road accidents involving minors and promote disciplined behavior in young citizens.

The traffic department has committed logistical and strategic support to schools lacking the infrastructure or training resources needed to implement the RSP program. Officials also discussed plans to expand RSP coverage to every school in the district, making road safety education a standardized and measurable practice.

The session concluded with a consensus to make the upcoming academic year more action-oriented in terms of student participation in road discipline, under the close coordination of the Thane Traffic Police and RSP educators.