Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Rains Cause Severe Traffic Jams on Ghodbunder Road

Commuters are facing severe delays today as heavy rains led to significant traffic jams on Ghodbunder Road. The entire stretch is clogged, causing major inconvenience to daily travelers. Reports indicate that the traffic congestion is primarily due to the movement of heavy vehicles not being halted at designated checkpoints. This has exacerbated the situation, leading to a complete standstill in some areas. Adding to the chaos, water-logging at the Patlipada bridge has further slowed down traffic. The incessant rains have caused large pools of water to accumulate on the bridge, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through smoothly.

Furthermore, the condition of the road has deteriorated due to the rains, with numerous potholes appearing, especially near the Patlipada bridge. These potholes are not only causing damage to vehicles but also contributing to the slowdown in traffic as drivers navigate these hazardous spots cautiously. Commuters have expressed their frustration over the situation. "It's a nightmare driving through Ghodbunder Road today. The traffic is barely moving, and the water-logging and potholes are making it worse," said one commuter. Local authorities are aware of the issues and are working to address them. Efforts are being made to manage the traffic better and to clear the water-logged areas as quickly as possible.