Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Check Forecast For June 20

This morning, Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and morning rainfall across various parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, predicting moderate rainfall ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour. The alert was issued today, June 20, 2024, at 0700 hours and is valid until 1000 hours.

Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 deg. C. and 26 deg. C. According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is expected this week, accompanied by rains. Thursday's minimum temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, dropping to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

From Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 25 degrees Celsius. With the monsoon intensifying, the city is likely to experience heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.