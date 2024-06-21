Thane Traffic Update: Slow Vehicular Movement at Majiwada After Auto Rickshaw's Tyre Gets Stuck in Manhole Gap
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 01:40 PM2024-06-21T13:40:28+5:302024-06-21T13:44:08+5:30
Traffic is moving slowly in Thane's Majiwada area near the petrol pump due to an auto-rickshaw whose tyre got ...
Traffic is moving slowly in Thane's Majiwada area near the petrol pump due to an auto-rickshaw whose tyre got stuck in a manhole gap. Another incident occurred on B Cabin Road, Naupada, where a tree fell on an autorickshaw. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.
Tree Falls on Auto Rickshaw in Naupada
Thane: Tree falls on an auto rickshaw at B Cabin road, Naupada, no injuries reported.#Maharashtra#Rain#Thane#AutoRickshaw#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/dVKyu5tWnS— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 21, 2024
The Indian Meteorological Department predicted cloudy skies and moderate rain showers in Mumbai and suburban areas on Friday, June 21. The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and various districts in Maharashtra in the coming days.
The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of the Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.Open in app