Thane Traffic Update: Ghodbunder Road Jammed Again, Commuters Express Anguish Over Daily Delays

Commuters on Thane's Ghodbunder Road face heavy traffic congestion during rush hour this morning, as heavy vehicles continue to clog the lanes. This situation is causing significant delays, wasting valuable time for residents. "Why are the authorities not taking any action and the citizens have to bear the brunt of this traffic. Every day we need to give a reminder, but still the heavy vehicles are moving freely causing traffic jams.," told a commuter named Kunal Shah.

While there are no reports of waterlogging on Ghodbunder Road today, the Traffic Control Room has confirmed to LokmatTimes.com that there is a heavy traffic on both Ghodbunder Road and near Jupiter Hospital. and will clear it as soon as possible " Traffic at halt from Jupiter hospital towards Mumbai. It’s become a daily feature now," told a commuter named Sajal Kumar Mukherjjee.

Heavy rains in Thane led to traffic chaos near the railway station, with commuters facing significant delays due to unmanaged congestion. The absence of traffic police during the downpour worsened the situation, leaving many stranded. Murtuza Laheri, a resident reported being stuck for up to 20 minutes, stating, "Already it was raining and there was a bad traffic jam at station road."