Thane Water Crisis: Construction Work Leaves Hundreds of Families Thirsty in Godrej Emerald Society

More than 600 families in Thane's Godrej Emerald Society have been without water for two to three days due to a damaged pipeline caused by construction work on Ghodbunder Road. Residents say they are struggling to meet basic needs like bathing and cooking. The society has nearly 750 apartments spread across five 27-story buildings.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials acknowledge the problem and say the pipeline break occurred in the nearby Vihang area. Deputy Municipal Engineer Vinod Pawar says repairs have begun and are expected to be completed within two days. TMC will deploy two water tankers to the area for temporary relief. However, residents say more tankers are needed.

“What will happen with just 2 water tankers? They should send at least 20 tankers. Our society is spending at least lakhs of rupees every day. We residents are paying for such a basic necessity. It’s an irony that our maids are telling us that they have plenty of water in their houses and such a grand Godrej complex in a smart city like Thane is facing a water crisis,” resident Namrata Acharya told LokmatTimes.com.

The residents have voiced their distress, urging the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to address the issue promptly. "We understand the government is preoccupied with election duties, but access to water is a basic necessity required daily," a resident told LokmatTimes.com, highlighting the dire situation faced by the families living in the Godrej Emerald complex.

The Godrej Emerald Society has close to 750 flats. There are 5 buildings of 27 floors each. Acharya mentioned that the water crisis is prevalent only in their society, and nearby complexes are getting adequate water supply.

However, the prolonged delay in restoring the water supply has drawn sharp criticism from the affected residents, who have expressed disappointment over the authorities' perceived indifference towards their plight.

“I myself am a senior citizen and have a 92-year-old mother staying at my house. It is very difficult to manage household chores without water,” a senior citizen living in the society said. “What benefit are we getting despite paying taxes? We can't believe that we are facing such issues in a city like Thane, which is so close to Mumbai,” resident Skanda Krishnan remarked.

"The tanker water is extremely muddy and unhygienic. I was experiencing dizziness yesterday after consuming this water. We are also facing a shortage of Bisleri water. Bisleri bottles are not available in large numbers. Yesterday, there was excessive heat, and on top of that, we are facing water disruptions,” another resident said.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by urban residents in accessing basic amenities during rapid development and infrastructure upgrades.