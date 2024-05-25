Thane Water Cut: Naupada, Kopri, and Surrounding Areas to Experience 5% Reduction From May 30, 10% From June 5

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has unveiled its strategy to initiate a 5% reduction in water usage effective Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a more stringent 10% reduction starting Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This proactive measure is geared towards addressing the dwindling water levels in Mumbai's reservoirs, with the goal of prolonging their sustainability and functionality.

The 5% and 10% reductions in water supply, set to be enforced from the specified dates, will also extend to the water allocations supplied by the BMC to the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). Areas in Thane set to be impacted by water cuts include Naupada, Panchpakhadi, B Cabin, Kopri, Anandnagar, Gandhi Nagar, Hazuri, Kisan Nagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar.

The water cuts will persist until there is a substantial improvement in reservoir storage levels, which is contingent upon satisfactory rainfall.

