Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 5% Reduction From May 30, 10% From June 5 Amid Water Crisis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has announced plans to implement a 5% reduction in water consumption starting Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a 10% reduction beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the depletion of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, thereby extending their utility.

As of today, May 25, 2024, the reservoirs catering to Mumbai's water needs hold a total of 140.202 million liters of water. This accounts for merely 9.69% of the annual capacity, which stands at 14.47363 billion liters. The municipal administration is closely monitoring the situation, arranging daily water supplies. The curtailment measures will persist until substantial rainfall replenishes the reservoirs' storage to satisfactory levels.

There's no need for Mumbaikars to panic, but it's crucial for all citizens to exercise water conservation. Residents should prioritize water-saving practices, utilize water sparingly, and extend full cooperation to the municipal administration's endeavors, BMC said in a X post.

Across the seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi—there is a collective total of 142,701 million liters of water available, roughly 9.93% of their total capacity. In contrast to the same period last year when the lakes held approximately 15.57% usable water, the current situation is less favorable. According to BMC estimates, the available water can meet the city's needs for the next 25 to 30 days. Furthermore, there's a reserve of 2.28 lakh million liters of water in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, which can be accessed in case of an emergency.

