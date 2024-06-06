Thane Weather Forecast: Rain and Thundershowers Expected in the upcoming days

Residents of Thane should prepare for a wet week ahead, as the IMD forecasts the likelihood of rain and thundershowers over the next seven days. According to the 7-day forecast, the city can anticipate intermittent rain spells starting from June 6th through June 8th, with the possibility of thundershowers occurring mostly in the afternoon or evening hours.

June 9th is expected to be predominantly cloudy with intermittent rain expected throughout the day. Following this, both June 10th and June 11th are forecasted to experience rain, albeit without any accompanying thunderstorm activity.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable during this period, with temperatures hovering around 34°C from June 6th to June 9th. Subsequently, there is a slight dip to 33°C on June 10th, followed by a further decrease to 32°C on June 11th.

In terms of minimum temperatures, residents can expect temperatures ranging between 27°C to 28°C for the initial five days of the forecast, with a drop to 26°C anticipated on June 11th. It's advisable for residents to stay updated on weather forecasts and prepare accordingly for the rainy conditions expected throughout the week.