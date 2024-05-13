Thane Weather Update: City Set for Partly Cloudy Week with Rain Showers

Thane residents can expect a reprieve from the blistering heat as per the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The upcoming week is predicted to bring partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief.

After enduring a sweltering Sunday with temperatures soaring to 37°C, Thane can anticipate a significant 4°C drop today, with the mercury settling at 33°C. Yesterday's relative humidity stood at 47%, with a minimum temperature forecasted at 24°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms over the next 2 days. This will be a relief for Thane as the last week saw the residents grappling from extreme heat.

As we move towards the latter half of the week, Thane's weather forecast reveals a slight uptick in temperatures and varied atmospheric conditions. On Wednesday, May 15th, through Thursday, May 16th, the mercury is anticipated to hover between 34-35°C for maximum temperatures, accompanied by minimums around 25°C. During this period, the IMD has forecasted partly cloudy skies with the potential for thunder and lightning.

On Friday, May 17th, the maximum temperature will remain at 35°C, while the minimum will increase to 26°C. Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain or thunderstorms. Saturday, May 18th, will see a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 26°C.

