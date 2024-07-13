Thane Weather Update: Heavy Rain to Persist Throughout the Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain for Thane today. Meteorologists expect the heavy rains to continue throughout the next week as well.

From July 12 to July 13, Thane recorded a total rainfall of 67.54 mm. The heaviest downpour occurred between 18:30 and 19:30 hours, with 22.36 mm of rain. Additional notable spikes in rainfall were recorded between 21:30 and 23:30 hours, with measurements of 7.88 mm, 8.38 mm, and 4.32 mm respectively. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 13 (08:30 hours) has reached 1133.90 mm, significantly higher than the 989.44 mm recorded during the same period last year.

Today's high tides are expected at 07:15 hours (2.86 meters) and 18:15 hours (3.57 meters), according to RDMC-TMC data.