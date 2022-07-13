Traffic jam in Thane for seventh day in a row

Thane: For the seventh day in a row, Thanekars had to face a traffic jam on Wednesday due to gravel on the Saket bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane city. So it took a period of one and a half to two hours for a distance of only half an hour. In some places, the work of filling the pits was undertaken, which further aggravated the problem.

Due to frequent traffic jams in the city, Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Dattatraya Karale has asked Mumbai's Transport Department Advisor Dr. Vishwanath Kelkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Punjab Ugale and Deputy Commissioner of Transport Dattatraya Kamble on Tuesday conducted an on-field review of traffic on the Anandnagar Check Naka to Kharegaon Tolanaka route. What are the other reasons behind this dilemma? This was also studied. Parts of this route will soon be declared a no parking zone.

Large queues of vehicles had formed since Wednesday morning from Saket Bridge to Anandnagar Jakatnaka in Thane and Ranjanoli Naka in Bhiwandi and Manpada on Ghodambar Marg. Emergency services vehicles were also stuck in the quagmire. The traffic jam continued even after 9 am to 3 pm. In some places it took one and a half to two hours for a mere half an hour. While the traffic was moving at full speed, the work of filling the potholes in some places at Majivada Naka was undertaken by the concerned agencies in heavy rains. As a result, the traffic congestion on this route was further aggravated. During this period, the police personnel and helpers of the traffic control branch were found to be very tired.

The Saket Bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway is narrow and has a large number of potholes. As a result, motorists traveling on this route have to bear the brunt. Passengers were hit hard on Wednesday. This conundrum was seen on the Mumbai-Nashik highway from Thane to Nashik, Bhiwandi to Saket bridge to Anandnagar toll plaza on the Mumbai-Thane border. Due to this congestion, heavy vehicles were stopped on this route for some time in the morning. So for some time in the afternoon, the drivers were released from this predicament.