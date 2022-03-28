Ulhasnagar: 19-year-old dies after getting electrocuted by iron chair

A 19-year-old boy died of shock in the Punjabi Colony area of ​​Ulhasnagar. Shafiullah Shah is the name of a young man who died of shock. Around noon on Sunday (March 27), Shafiullah was sitting on an iron chair in a scrap shop when he received a sudden electric shock and fell down. He was rushed to a central hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene. Shafiullah has a scrap shop in Punjabi Colony area. He went to the shop as usual but due to a short circuit in the wire under the iron chair he came in contact with the iron chair and got electric shock. Mourning has spread in the area after this incident.

Meanwhile, friends of Shafiullah Shah have accused the doctors at the central hospital of negligence. According to a friend, "Doctors at the hospital examined Shafiullah in a rickshaw and pronounced him dead. The doctor also said that if you want to get him checked in other places, you can. Shafiullah was then moved to Criticare Hospital, a two-minute drive away. But by the time he reached the hospital, he had died. But he would have survived if he had been properly examined or treated at the central hospital. "