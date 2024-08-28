Wall Collapse Near Thane’s Teen Hath Naka Bridge Injures Biker, Damages Vehicle (Watch Video)

Today at approximately 5:20 PM, an incident report was received by the Disaster Management Cell from the City Traffic Control Room. A wall, approximately 8 to 10 feet long, collapsed onto a Honda Activa (MH 04 FL 4863), owned by Mr. Lalji Dhukar and traveling from Mumbai towards Nashik, beneath the Teen Hath Naka Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, Thane (W). The collapse occurred while the road was being beautified. The incident resulted in damage to one vehicle and injury to one individual. Traffic was disrupted for some time as a result of the collapse.





Thane traffic was disrupted after a wall, approximately 8 to 10 feet long, collapsed onto Honda Activa beneath the Teen Hath Naka Bridge, Thane. The collapse occurred while the road was being beautified. The incident resulted in damage to one vehicle and injury to one person pic.twitter.com/oZ5EkMXzqG — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) August 28, 2024

City traffic police officers and Disaster Management Cell staff, along with a pickup vehicle, were present at the scene. Dhukar, aged 55 and residing in Vasant Vihar, Thane, sustained injuries and was transported to Bethany Hospital for treatment by the traffic police.

The debris from the collapsed wall was promptly cleared by the Disaster Management Cell staff, and the road has been reopened for traffic. The complaint has been reported to the relevant department, and instructions for necessary action have been issued.