04 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2022 09:45 PM 2022-09-02T21:45:02+5:30 2022-09-02T21:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 2: As many as, 04 new patients including 04 in city and 00 in rural areas were ...
Aurangabad, Sept 2:
As many as, 04 new patients including 04 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,689
Patients discharged: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)
Total Discharged: 1,67,919
Total Deaths: 3747 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 23
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,63,475
First Dose: 30,48,035
Second Dose: 23,80,228
Precaution Dose: 2,35,212Open in app