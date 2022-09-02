04 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

As many as, 04 new patients including 04 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,689

Patients discharged: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)

Total Discharged: 1,67,919

Total Deaths: 3747 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 23

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,63,475

First Dose: 30,48,035

Second Dose: 23,80,228

Precaution Dose: 2,35,212