04 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2022 10:45 PM2022-03-05T22:45:10+5:302022-03-05T22:45:10+5:30

Aurangabad, March 5: In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in district on Sunday. For details, refer to ...

Aurangabad, March 5:

In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Four patients were found in the city.

Patients Tally in District on Saturday

Positive Patients: 04 (City 04 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,677

Patients discharged: 11 (City 09 rural 02)

Total discharged: 1,65,874

Active patients: 71

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,36,303

First Dose: 28,52,594

Second Dose: 18,44,832

Precaution Dose: 38,877

