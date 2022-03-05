04 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
Aurangabad, March 5: In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Aurangabad, March 5:
In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Four patients were found in the city.
Patients Tally in District on Saturday
Positive Patients: 04 (City 04 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,677
Patients discharged: 11 (City 09 rural 02)
Total discharged: 1,65,874
Active patients: 71
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 47,36,303
First Dose: 28,52,594
Second Dose: 18,44,832
Precaution Dose: 38,877