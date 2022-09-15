05 corona patient reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 15, 2022 10:15 PM 2022-09-15T22:15:08+5:30 2022-09-15T22:15:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 15: As many as, 05 new corona patient including 05 in city and 00 in rural areas ...
Aurangabad, Sept 15:
As many as, 05 new corona patient including 05 in city and 00 in rural areas was reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,761
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,993
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 20
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,86,907
First Dose: 30,50,519
Second Dose: 23,86,603
Precaution Dose: 2,49,785Open in app