05 corona patient reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

As many as, 05 new corona patient including 05 in city and 00 in rural areas was reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,761

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,993

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 20

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,86,907

First Dose: 30,50,519

Second Dose: 23,86,603

Precaution Dose: 2,49,785