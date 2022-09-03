08 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)

Total Patients: 1,71,697

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,926

Total Deaths: 3748 (01 dies on Saturday)

Active Patients: 23

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,65,560

First Dose: 30,48,320

Second Dose: 23,80,883

Precaution Dose: 2,36,357