08 corona patients reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-09-03T22:45:07+5:30 2022-09-03T22:45:07+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 3: As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were ...
Aurangabad, Sept 3:
As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)
Total Patients: 1,71,697
Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,926
Total Deaths: 3748 (01 dies on Saturday)
Active Patients: 23
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,65,560
First Dose: 30,48,320
Second Dose: 23,80,883
Precaution Dose: 2,36,357