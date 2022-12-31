1-Act-Play festival to begin on Jan 2

Aurangabad: The Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a six-day 47th ‘One-Act-Play Festival on January 2.

Dramatics Department head Dr Smita Sable said that the students of the first year of Master of Performing Arts and all the students of Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) would present a total of 19 plays in the festival.

Film Director and head of Film and Production Department of MGM University Shiv Kadam will inaugurate the drama festival at 6.30 pm on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the inaugural ceremony while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble will also grace the event. She appealed to drama lovers to enjoy the festival.

19 plays to be staged

The students of the Dramatics Department will stage 19 plays that included ‘Bhediya, ‘Why Me? Khatla, Alpabhu Dharak, Manas, Canvas Ki Maut, Mukti, Patra.