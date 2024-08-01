1 arrested for stealing money from pump employee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police arrested one person for allegedly stealing Rs 14,740 from a Wadgaon petrol pump employee.

According to details, Sumit Ramesh Rathod (19, Wadagaon) works at a petrol pump in Wadgaon. He and his friend Adesh Giri were on petrol pump duty on Wednesday night.

Sumit slept in front of the office at 2.30 am on Wednesday when there were no customers. Adesh woke Sumit up early in the morning by telling him that Rs 14,740 of fuel sales was kept in the pocket of his pants were missing. Sumit examined the footage of the Closed Circuit TV Camera and found that two persons came there on a motorcycle (MH-20-CA 2401) late at night.

Sumit saw that one of the riders had taken money out of his pocket. Sharad Chade also works at the same petrol pump identified the thief as Kisan Shivaji Gunjal (Tisgaon). Pump manager Yogesh Chade and Sumit went to the house of the thief and brought him to MIDC Waluj Police Station on their motorcycle. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station.