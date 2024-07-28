1 arrested in honour killing case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amit Muralidhar Salunke (25) was brutally murdered by his father-in-law and brother-in-law out of anger for an inter-caste marriage.

After the July 14 incident in Indiranagar, the killers-father-in-law Gitaram Bhaskar Kirtishahi and his cousin Appasaheb Ashok Kirtishahi-were on the run. Appasaheb was arrested from Phulumbri on Saturday.

Amit ran away with his childhood girlfriend Vidya. Amit and Vidya married on May 2.

Vidya's family was against their marriage due to different religions while both were accepted by Amit's family and returned home. However, Vidya's family was still angry with Amit.

According to Vidya's allegation, her father Githaram was constantly threatening Amit and Vidya that he would take revenge like ‘Sairat’ movie.

The accused hatched a conspiracy and killed Amit by stabbing him on July 14. Amit’s family made serious allegations against the Jawaharnagar police for not arresting the accused since then.

DCP team gives chase

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Zone-I Nitin Bagate received information that the main accused of the crime, Appasaheb, was hiding with his relatives and was preparing to flee on Saturday.

At DCP’s instructions, PSI Vikas Khatke, constables Vishal Patil and Sonwane detained him on Harsul-Phulumbri road before he ran away and handed him to Jawaharnagar police.

Application for cancellation of bail

Killer Gitaram applied for anticipatory bail after the incident. The court granted him interim bail until August 1. Now, the police will request the court to cancel the bail. Moreover, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Ranjit Patil said that action would be taken against those who helped suspects and accused.