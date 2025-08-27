1 brutally beaten up outside hotel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddharth Manohar Borde (45, Jatwada) was brutally beaten up over a money dispute as soon as he came out after having dinner at the hotel on Monday night.

The incident took place at 10.30 pm on August 25, in front of a hotel on Beed Bypass. The main accused is identified as Umesh Chavan and a case was registered against him and three others at the Pundaliknagar police station.

Borde had gone to the hotel with a friend for dinner. As soon as he came out of the hotel after having dinner, at 10 pm, on August 25, Umesh and others caught him in the parking lot.

They took him to the road and started beating him. The accused asked why he was bothering Sachin Doifode by seeking money.

They hit him on the hand and eyes with a belt, seriously injuring him. His hand required three stitches. Borde, who was treated at the hospital, made a complaint at the Pundaliknagar police station.