1-day workshop on Cyber Crime

Aurangabad: Maulana Azad College and District Legal Services Authority (LSA) jointly organised a one-day workshop for guidance on Cyber Crime.

Guiding the students, District and Sessions Judge S M Koche, LAS secretary, senior Judge Vaishali Phadnis and PSI of Cyber Crime Branch Rahul Chavan said that we all need to be very sensitive while using social media.

The program started with reciting the verses from the holy Quran by Syed Tawfiq.

Principal of the college Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui said that gangs are active on the internet to lure freebies and students should know one thing nothing is free in the world.

Feroz Pathan conducted the proceedings while senior Judge Vaishali Phadnisthe proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Shaikh Abbas, teachers, non-teaching staff and students were present. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.