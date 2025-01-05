1 gets police custody for seating items of co-passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) A R Deore remanded one person to police custody until January 6 for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 1.72 lakh from a co-passenger.

According to details, complainant Pradeep Kumar Subhash Mali (35, Mauli Nagar, Pisadevi Road), had come to the city with his wife on December 8 from Shirpur by bus. He got down at Mahavir Chowk and boarded an auto rickshaw in which two passengers were already sitting.

The accused identified as Saheb Hanif Khan Pathan (26, Mathuranagar, Cidco N-6), stole a gold necklace worth Rs 1.40 lakh, gold earrings worth Rs 20,000 and a ring worth Rs 12,000 from Mali's pocket, totalling Rs 1.72 lakh, between Mahavir Chowk and Seven Hill. After investigating the case, the police arrested the accused.

Box

The incident of theft came to the notice of the complainant after he got out of the rickshaw.

He lodged a complaint with the Jinsi Police Station. When the investigating officers searched for the rickshaw driver based on the CCTV footage and questioned him, Saheb Hanif Khan and Javed alias Tipya confessed to committing the crime. Accordingly, the police arrested Saheb Hanif Khan. Assistant Public Prosecutor R S Shringare appeared for the prosecution in the case.