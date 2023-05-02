BMC to build public toilets for tourists at Marine Drive

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct public toilets every one km in the area along with a viewing deck, or sea-side plaza, for tourists at Marine Drive.CM Shinde visited Marine Drive on Monday to review facilities, cleanliness and the ongoing beautification work for tourists. He directed that for the convenience of tourists, public toilets should be constructed every one km at Queen’s Necklace.

According to a civic official, CM Shinde gave several suggestions for the ongoing beautification of the area and suggested that sea-facing buildings in Marine Drive area should be painted a specific colour.Shinde also inspected progress of the Coastal Road project and said the coastal road will be operational by the end of this year as work is being carried out on war footing.Tourists from all over the world come to Mumbai metropolis and Marine Drive is a must-visit destination for tourists in Mumbai. Hence, CM Shinde directed that various facilities of international standards be provided to tourists,” said the official.

While giving information about the ongoing works, Chahal said that a viewing deck, or sea-side plaza, is also being constructed at Marine Drive. “The construction of the viewing deck will be carried out by the planning department. A 53-metre-long and 5- metre-wide sea-side plaza will be constructed at the jetty for citizens to walk on and see the sea. Sea-face seating arrangements will be made in the Marine Drive area in the next few days. So, tourists will get a good and comfortable place to watch the sea,” said Chahal. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said two toilets will be built with the participation of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and orders on the same will be given soon.