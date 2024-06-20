1 K teachers, employees & students learn yoga lessons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1,000 teachers, employees and students learnt lessons of Yoga and Pranayam on the last date of the five-day camp organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday as part of International Yoga Day.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the camp, registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar said that it is necessary to practise Yoga and Pranamana regularly for a healthy and happy life.

The camp was jointly organised by the Sports, Yoga, Physical Education, Postgraduate National Service Scheme (NSS) Departments of the university and Zilla Yoga Sanghatna. Trainers Sushila Banswal and Pramila Avhale trained the participants. Dr Amritkar also honoured yoga trainers- Suresh Mirkar, Ramesh Dakle, Pramila Avhale and Sushila Banswal.

Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Govind Kadam, Dr Feroz Syed, Dr Asma Parvin, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Pandharinath Roke, Dr Sandeep Jagtap and others were present. Dr Masood Hashmi, Surendra Modi, Kiran Shurkamble and others worked for the success of the event. Abhijitsinha Dikkat conducted the proceedings of the programme.