1 killed in 2-motorcycles head-on collision

Aurangabad: One person was killed while another was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on near the Government Guest House on Lasure road in Gangapur tehsil of the district on Saturday afternoon.

According to details, Ramdas Bhikandas Vaishnav (45, Ghodegaon) was proceedings towards Ghodegaon from Gangapure on his two-wheeler (MH-20-EV-9481) this afternoon.

Subhash Chungde Vaishnav was going towards Gangapur on a motorcycle (MH-20-FH-3394). Both the two-wheelers collided head-on and their riders were injured seriously.

An ambulance driver Sagar Shejwal rushed the injured to a sub-district hospital where doctors declared Ramdas Vaishnav brought dead.

After giving the first aid, Subhash Chungde was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Gangapur Police Station tooke a note of the accident. Ramdas leaves wife, mother, two sons and one brother.

Ramdas Vaishnav was running a small tea kiosk in Ghodegaon village and Gram Panchayat approved a cow shed proposal a few days ago under EGS. The cow shed construction was at the final stage. He had gone to Gangapur to purchase some required materials for the shed. He loaded the materials in an auto rickshaw and was returning to Ghodegaon on his two-wheeler when the accident took place.