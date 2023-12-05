1 killed in head-on collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed while another was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on on the old Dhule-Solapur national highway at Pachod on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Appasaheb Kachru Narwade Patil (55).

According to sources, Appasaheb Patil who runs the paan kiosk at Patchod was heading towards it on his motorcycle. Another motorcycle coming to Pachod from New Bypass hit Patil’s two-wheeler strongly. Both the riders were injured. The villages rushed them to the rural hospital.

Doctors advised the villages to shift Appasaheb Narwade Patil to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) of the city as his condition was critical.

He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday early morning while undergoing treatment. The last rites were performed on him at Pachod at 12 noon. He leaves behind his mother, wife, one son, three daughters and extended family.