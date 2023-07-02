Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway to remain closed for a week due to ongoing repair work

By ANI | Published: July 2, 2023 12:16 AM 2023-07-02T00:16:57+5:30 2023-07-02T00:20:14+5:30

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 : The Uttarkashi administration, on Saturday, informed that the Yamunotri National Highway would remain ...

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway to remain closed for a week due to ongoing repair work | Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway to remain closed for a week due to ongoing repair work

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway to remain closed for a week due to ongoing repair work

Next

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 : The Uttarkashi administration, on Saturday, informed that the Yamunotri National Highway would remain closed for 1-week, from July 4 to 10, following ongoing repair work due to the damage caused near the Orchha band.

Also, it informed that the traffic will be blocked between 10 am to 4 pm, from July 4 to 10.

"Due to the damage caused near the Orchha band, it might pose a threat to vehicular movements and there is a possibility of heavy damage to the vehicles. Keeping this in view, there is an urgent requirement for the safety operations to be carried out", the order read.

Significantly, the state witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days. In Uttarkashi, four residential houses developed cracks in the walls following the lashing rains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Uttarkashi Yamunotri national highway india uttarakhand Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India