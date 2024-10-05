1 more chance for B Ed drop-out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has decided to give one more chance to failed B Ed students to complete the course.

It may be noted that there was a demand from the students and colleges to give an opportunity to B Ed failed students from the batch of 2021-2022 to complete the course and appear for the examinations.

A delegation of students and members of the Board of Examination and Evaluation submited a memorandum to the universities.

The proposal was kept before the Board of Deans. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari issued orders to consider the students' request as per the parameters of the National Council of Technical Education (NCTE) 2014.

The VC instructed that the dropouts would be allowed to register for respective university examinations as and when the concerned are offered by the college, subject to the condition that students' tenure should not exceed more than three-year duration as per NCTE norms.

So, those admitted students of B Ed courses from the batch of 2021-22 will be given one more opportunity to complete the course and appear for the examination in the academic year 2024-25.