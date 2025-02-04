1 more opportunity for drop out in JEE-Advanced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 12 standard students of 2023 batch who could not register for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced due to a reduction in the number of attempts to two from three will get one more opportunity in JEE-Advanced 2025.

The candidates used to get three attempts for JEE-Advanced until 2023. The attempts were reduced as per the orders of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) issued between November 5 and 18, 2024.

A group of students approached the Supreme Court of India against this. The JAB announced recently that students who appeared in their class 12 examination for the first time in 2023 and have withdrawn from their courses as per the orders will now be permitted to register for JEE (Advanced) 2025.

The JEE-Advanced will be conducted on May 18, 2025. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on May 18 while students will take the second paper between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The registration will start on April 23 while its last date is May 2. The admit card available on May 11 onwards. The basic eligibility for the JEE-advanced is that the top 2,50,000 successful candidates of JEE (Main) can apply for the test.