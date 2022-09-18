1 more opportunity for PG admissions today

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Those who have failed to take admissions to postgraduate courses in the previous rounds at the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get another opportunity on September 19.

The university administration will conduct the second spot admissions round on Monday for vacant seats in the PG courses.

There are 75 PG courses in Science and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce and Management Science Departments and Interdisciplinary faculties with 2,364 seats. Bamu held three counselling rounds between September 1 and 5 while the first spot admission round was organised on September 10.

A total of 25 departments have 50 per cent and above vacant seats while there is no seat vacant in 17 departments. A total of 10 departments recorded admissions on just 10 to 20 per cent of seats.

Therefore, the administration will implement the second spot admission round to fill the vacant seats which were displayed on the portal course-wise.

The candidates will have to download fill spot admission and undertaking forms for the round. The names of some of the courses which recorded 100 per cent admissions included

M Sc (Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Forensic Science), Master of Performing Art, M A (Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Women Studies, Mass Communication and Journalism) and MSW (all courses from the city campus).

Schedule of round

The candidates will have to submit the application form between 10.30 am to 1 pm. After the scrutiny, the merit list will be released by 1.30 pm. The aspirants must confirm the admissions on or before 2 pm.