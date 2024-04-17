1 more person was robbed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The series of robberies continues in the city with one more incident reported from Cambridge Chowk.

According to details, Rajendra Barku Jagtap (40) stopped his car at Cambridge Chowk to reply to nature’s call. Two persons came on a motorcycle and robbed him of a mobile phone, cash of Rs 2700 and a gold pendant at knifepoint. They also beat him up.

The incident took place at 7 pm on Monday.

Nearly 50 cases of robberies were reported in the city during the last four months. The majority of robberies took place at locations like Cidco Bus Stand, Chikalthana, Cambridge Chowk and Mukundwadi. The driver, Rajendra who was proceeding towards Savitrinagar, stopped his car along the roadside at Cambridge Chowk on April 15 and went to reply to nature’s call.

Two persons came on a moped and threatened him at knifepoint. The robbers beat him up and also robbed him of a mobile phone, cash and a gold pendant. A case was registered with MIDC Cidco Police Station. ASI Vishnu Munde is on the case.