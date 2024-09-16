1 more test for semi-English candidates to become teachers

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those candidates who have joined as Semi-English teachers in schools in the state will have to appear for one more examination, a skill test, upon completion of their ‘Shikshan Sevak’ tenure.

However, Marathi medium candidates were excluded from this examination. It may be noted that the Government has already conducted two examinations to recruit teachers in local self-governing bodies and private unaided schools.

Those who complete a diploma or degree course in education will have to qualify Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) as the first examination. The candidates who will pass the MahaTET are declared eligible for the next level of test that ‘Teachers Aptitude and Intellgence Test (TAIT). The TAIT-passed candidates are recruited with or without oral examination (interview).

The decision was taken in a meeting of top officers of the education. The School Education Minister chaired the meeting. The Government will conduct skills test of Semi-English medium teachers who are recruited as Shikshan Sevak. Their jobs will not regularised unless and until they clear the skills test.

Skills test as per Govt orders of Jan 2024

The Government officers said the chief executive officers of the State requested the Government to make available semi-English medium teachers for the schools in January 2024. It was also decided that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will hold the skills test of selected Shikshak Sevaks through the Regational Academic Authority (RAR) of the city.

“Poor parents cannot afford to admit their children to English medium schools. The provision for the recruitment of semi-English medium candidates was made. The ZP students should get a good education in English medium and parents should not remain dependent on private English schools. The newly recruited candidates of Semi-English medium will have to appear for the test during their Shikshan Sevak tenure,” they said.

President of DT Ed and B Ed Students Association Santosh Magar said that the semi-English Government already decided about the skills test of Shikshan Sevaks as such type of candidates were recruited for the post.“Because of their medium, their cut-off was low compared to Marathi medium,” he said.

19.9 posts of teachers filled recently

The Education Department carried out the recruitment of teachers for 21,678 posts through the Pavitra portal. Of them, the names of 19,986 candidates were recommended for the jobs of Shikshan Sevak. There were candidates of semi-English medium also.