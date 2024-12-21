1-Nation, 1-Student ID: Over 76 pc school students register for APAAR-DigiLocker

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 76 pc school students from the district registered for the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) which will have the ‘DigiLocker’ facility for all documents and credentials available online.

Education Officer Jaishri Chavan said that the APAAR is a unique identification system made for all school students under the 'One Nation, One Student ID' initiative started by the Central Government as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020.

Last Dec 31 for registration

Jaishri Chavan said that more than 76 per cent students from the schools affiliated to all Boards completed the registration for the digital ID, to day. The last date for making available the digital ID was November 30. However, not all students have registered as many teachers and employees were on election duty. She said that the Education Department extended the last date of registration for the APAAR up to December 31.

APAAR compulsory for all Board students

She said that this initiative is compulsory for students of all school boards, national and State level boards. Each student has to submit an undertaking to the schools for registration.

Parents reluctant

Since many parents are not aware of the 12-digit digital ID, they are reluctant to sign the undertaking. The school were instructed to hold parent meetings and discuss the new initiative. The Education Department asked the schools to complete the process on time, otherwise, action would be taken against them.

Highlights of APAAR ID

--This unique 12-digit code will help students digitally store, manage, and access all their academic credits, including scorecards, mark sheets, certificates and co-curricular accomplishments. This ID functions as a permanent digital identity for the student in the education ecosystem.

--It ensures accountability and transparency in education by tracking student progress and streamlining academic records.

--With multiple uses, it facilitates student mobility and academic flexibility, empowers students to choose the learning paths of their choice, acknowledges and validates learning achievements

--With the availability of this ID, there is no fear of losing hard copy certificates and has multipurpose usage including entrance examination, admission, job application, skilling and upskilling.