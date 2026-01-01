10 BJP office-bearers enter fray from Shinde Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Upset over not getting party tickets, ten BJP office-bearers have entered the election arena at the last moment after receiving tickets from the Shinde Sena. As a result, everyone’s attention will be on the candidates’ fight.

Keeping the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections in mind, the BJP denied candidature to many office-bearers and workers who had been working for the party for several years.

Angered by this, many have entered the fray after securing a ticket from the Shinde Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). Most of the candidates’ nomination forms have been declared valid. BJP office-bearers are contesting the elections from various Prabhags on Shinde Sena tickets.

“Shinde Sena has begun efforts to persuade party office-bearers who had filed nominations as independents due to internal rebellion,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the District Guardian Minister.

He said that there had been very little rebellion within the party. “We have convinced everyone today. They will withdraw their independent nomination forms on January 2 and join the campaign for the party’s official candidates,” he added.