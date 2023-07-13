10 booked for defaming woman on Whatsapp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Satara police have booked 10 persons of a same locality for defaming a lady lawyer and her husband on whatsapp group at Malharnagar in Satara area. The incident occurred between July 10 and 12.

Police said, the lady lawyer had a dispute with the neighbours in Malharnagar. The neighbours used to harass her and her husband by dumping garbage in front of her house, abuse and threaten them. They also posted objectionable matter against them on whatsapp group, she mentioned in the complaint. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Anant Jadhav, Shailesh Jadhav, Ramdas Ghayal and other five women with Satara police station.

The lawyer complained that the neighbours harass her by taking videos in their mobile phones and share CCTV footage on whatsapp group.