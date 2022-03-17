10 corona patients found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, March 17:

In all, 10 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kailasnagar, Satara area, Bhimnagar, Triveninagar, N-2 Cidco (One each). Nandanvan Colony - 2.

Three patients found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Thursday

Positive Patients: 10 (City 07 rural 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,732

Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,956

Active patients: 44

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,98,950

First Dose: 28,70,941

Second Dose: 19,86,096

Precaution Dose: 41,913