10 corona patients found positive on Thursday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2022 09:25 PM2022-03-17T21:25:02+5:302022-03-17T21:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 17: In all, 10 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 10 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kailasnagar, Satara area, Bhimnagar, Triveninagar, N-2 Cidco (One each). Nandanvan Colony - 2.
Three patients found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Thursday
Positive Patients: 10 (City 07 rural 03)
Total Patients: 1,69,732
Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,956
Active patients: 44
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,98,950
First Dose: 28,70,941
Second Dose: 19,86,096
Precaution Dose: 41,913