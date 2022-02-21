10 corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 21, 2022 10:55 PM2022-02-21T22:55:01+5:302022-02-21T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 21: In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, Feb 21:
In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Hudco, Beed By-pass (One each). Others - 6.
Two patients were found in the rural areas.
2 die; total deaths: 3,728
A 58 years old man from Padegaon and 86 years old man from Kharakua died in private hospitals.
Patients Tally in District on Monday
Positive Patients: 10 (City 8 rural 2)
Total Patients: 69,552
Patients discharged: 65 (City 39 rural 26)
Total discharged: 65,387
Active patients: 437
Total Deaths: 3,728 (2 die on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 45,87,143
First Dose: 28,35,809
Second Dose: 17,15,963
Precaution Dose: 35,371Open in app