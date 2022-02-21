10 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Hudco, Beed By-pass (One each). Others - 6.

Two patients were found in the rural areas.

2 die; total deaths: 3,728

A 58 years old man from Padegaon and 86 years old man from Kharakua died in private hospitals.

Patients Tally in District on Monday

Positive Patients: 10 (City 8 rural 2)

Total Patients: 69,552

Patients discharged: 65 (City 39 rural 26)

Total discharged: 65,387

Active patients: 437

Total Deaths: 3,728 (2 die on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 45,87,143

First Dose: 28,35,809

Second Dose: 17,15,963

Precaution Dose: 35,371