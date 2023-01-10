10-km long Prayashchit Padayatra held

-Presence of hundreds of devotees from the Jain community

Aurangabad: Countless devotees participated in the 10-km Prayaschit Padayatra held from Kachner Kaman to Kachner temple by the Shri Chintamani Baba Bhakt Parivar on Sunday. The yatra was held to remove the anxiety among the Jain community all over the country following the theft incident of a gold idol in Kachner Tirtha Kshetra in Aurangabad district. The rural police had managed to nab the thieves from Madhya Pradesh and recover the gold idol that had been cut into pieces.

The devotees walking behind the chariot in the procession chanted Namokar Mahamantra. An aarti was performed with 1008 lamps. The Sakal Jain Samaj, Rajabazar Mandir Panchayat and Arihantnagar, Balajinagar, Cidco, Hudco, Ramnagar, Deshmukhnagar, M-2, Cantonment, Chintamani Colony, Vedantnagar, Shantinath housing society, Vishnunagar, Shivajinagar, Kachner Tirtha Trustee, executive, Ellora Tirtha, Jatwada Tirtha, Paithan Tirtha, Dharmatirtha, Mahila Mandal, Bahu Mandal, Saubhagya Jagriti Manch, Chandrasagar Guru Parivar and Jain community groups from all over Maharashtra walked 10-Km and the yatra culminated near the temple.