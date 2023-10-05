10 officers appointed to listen to complaints and demands of people

Divisional commissioner: Efforts to save time and do justice to the complaints

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad has appointed 10 officers to listen to the complaints and demands of people who come to the divisional commissioner's office daily.

This decision has been taken to save time and to do justice to the questions, besides bringing more efficiency and flexibility in accepting statements, discussing with citizens and delegations.

Efforts will be made to discuss the representations received by the responsible officers with the delegation and take action as per the rules. The concerned will be informed in writing about the action taken by the administration.

Cameras and mobile phones cannot be used by those making statements without the permission of the authorities. The information regarding the statement has to be submitted to the divisional commissioner from time to time.

If a statement has more than one topic, then the statement will first go to the first concerned officer and later on a copy will be given to concerned officials for action.

Which officer will accept which statement:

Additional commissioner - 1: Will take all the statements related to the functioning of the collector, CEO and divisional officer.

Deputy commissioner of revenue: Revenue division, junior revenue officer, staff matters, minor minerals, encroachments, village extension, religious and sealing.

Deputy commissioner general administration: Police law and security, all meetings, statements in divisional commissionerate matters, statements on matters not authorized to officers.

Deputy commissioner of municipal administration: All statements regarding municipal administration, municipal corporation.

Deputy commissioner EGS: All statements regarding employment guarantee scheme and water scarcity.

Deputy commissioner of supplies: All representations relating to food and civil supplies.

Deputy commissioner of rehabilitation: Statements on rehabilitation and land acquisition.

Deputy commissioner administration: All statements regarding Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat.

Deputy commissioner of planning: All statements on finance and planning.

Assistant commissioner: All statements regarding no objection, roster, inward-outward and other departments.