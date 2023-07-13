10 percent dividend to MSEBOA society members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 35th annual general body meeting of the Maharashtra Electricity Board Officers Association (MSEBOA) credit society was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar here recently.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar research centre. The proposal of 10 percent dividend submitted by the board of directors was unanimously approved in the meeting. The meeting also discussed the issues of raising funds for the building of the society, making the borrowers liable for insurance on the loan amount, and electing new directors. Association president Anant Kont, secretary Dilip Pawar, treasurer Hanmant Gaikwad, Pravin Bagul, Sanjay Khade and others were present.