10% Price boom in firecrackers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Firecracker markets are lighting up across the city, with over 200 stalls expected to open this festive season. Special attention is being given to parking and safety arrangements. Compared to last year, firecracker prices have increased by about 10 percent.

Firecracker markets have been set up at Ayodhyanagari, TV Center, Kalagram, and Cantonment areas, among others. On Tuesday, traders were seen unloading goods from trucks and arranging stock in their stalls. A rush of customers is expected from Friday onward, and accordingly, parking facilities are being organized around the markets.

For safety, fire extinguishers, water drums, and a minimum gap between two stalls have been mandated.

Changing trends in firecrackers

The trend in firecracker sales has shifted in recent years, with higher demand for noiseless and eco-friendly options. Children prefer items like sur-suriya, lavangi crackers, lace crackers, bhui-nale, nag-goli, and sparklers, while adults opt for fancy fireworks. Prices for sur-suriya range from ₹10 to ₹500, while bombs, anar, and bhui-chakra start around ₹50.

Parking space for 500 two-wheelers and 100 four-wheelers

At the Ayodhyanagari market, parking has been arranged over three acres, accommodating 500 two-wheelers and 100 four-wheelers. Similar facilities have been set up at Cantonment grounds, TV Center, and Kalagram.

“Shop setups are currently in progress. Prices generally rise by about 10 percent every year, and this year is no different. Many think firecracker sales bring huge profits, but that’s not true the margin is quite small. We’ve arranged parking on a three-acre plot at Ayodhyanagari,”

– Gopal Kulkarni, President, Jai Maharashtra Firecracker Association, Ayodhyanagari

Photos

Firecracker stalls being set up at the Ayodhyanagari ground.

Stalls erected at the Cantonment firecracker market.

Shops being arranged at Kalagram.