10 Senate meetings held in VC Dr Yeole’s tenure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of the 10th Senate meeting of Dr Bababsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) during the tenure of Dr Pramod Yeole as Vice-Chancellor was held on Saturday.

Dr Yeole joined the university as VC on July 16, 2019. The first Senate meeting was held on November 16, 2019, in a disciplined manner and replied to the statutory officers and management council members.

The Senate meetings were conducted on March 13 and December 26 (2020), March 3 and October 8 (2021), and March 7 and October 3 2022 while in the current year, it was organised on March 12 for budget, autonomy and Management Council elections while Five-year Perspective Plan on July 26. Today’s meeting was the last of his tenure. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that he was happy that he could take university and students' centric- decisions.